HEARTLAND FLOOD: Gov. Reynolds back in Pacific Junction as town grapples with comeback

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds was back in Pacific Junction Monday where the waters have receded but more are still threatening.

Debris is all over as families want to return but are anxious about the possibility of high waters coming back. It's one of the reasons Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds to take a closer look Monday.

Right now there are eight families living in campers not allowed back in.

Andy Young said, "We're going to build back and start on with our golden years."

Young is hoping to move into his Pacific Junction home by this fall. Right now he’s trying to get it dried out.

For weeks, flood waters almost reached his ceiling. Even then there was no question he would be returning. Not to mention, it doesn’t look good if the mayor leaves.

“We're a strong community. We've had families here who are fourth and fifth generations."

Gov. Reynolds returned to Pacific Junction to give an update on relief and clean-up. Anything to speed up the process of hundreds of people returning home.

She said, “We're trying to identify some of the housing where we can move people uphill, just to encourage them. So as they get a buyout, they've got a spot ready to go. We want to keep our people in our community. We don't want to lose them."

For Mayor Young, this year was supposed to be a milestone. Retirement – and less debt.

He may not be able to move back in but he's mowing his yard. He figured that if looked like it did, pre-flood, that would go a long ways to get people to come back home.

As for the governor, she's working hard to make sure there is funding to rebuild the levees and make them higher to give folks the confidence to live here again.