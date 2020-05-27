Gov. Ricketts urges Nebraskans exposed at Lake of the Ozarks to stay home

There are several new developments concerning some now-infamous parties at Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.

Postings on social media show large crowds and no social distancing.

The owner of the business that hosted the pool parties said today: no laws were broken... And safety measures were in place against the spread.

He says all visitors had their temperatures checked and free bottles of hand sanitizer were handed out at the pool.

Health experts are concerned about distance.

In Kansas City, Saint Louis, and all of Kansas officials are encouraging a 14-day self-quarantines for anyone who was there.

We've heard from several Nebraskans who spend Memorial Day there. Governor Ricketts offered a statement at his daily press conference today.

Governor Pete Ricketts, Nebraska said, "Certainly if there were Nebraskans down in the Lake of the Ozarks and felt like you were exposed to someone, stay home. If you have symptoms, stay home. Fever, shortness of breath, cough -- all that. You she be staying at home and making you self-quarantine. But we're not putting out a requirement that anyone who went there has to do that."

Some Missouri city leaders have encouraged business owners to ask their employees what they did for the weekend and that if they were there, they should self-quarantine.

After staying at home for a couple of months many health experts we talked with are worried those types of images will be even more prevalent this summer.

