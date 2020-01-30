Gov. Ricketts responds to USMCA signing

President Trump signed a new trade deal into law Wednesday outside the White House among a crowd of supporters, including Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Ricketts said he hopes the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement will expand exports from Nebraska specifically.

"The way we're going to grow our state is through trade, and with some of the trade uncertainty with China, we're going to have to diversify away from China," Ricketts said. "This agreement will help us to expand our markets to places like Canada and Mexico, where we already have strong relationships."

Mexico is the No. 1 exporter of Nebraska's dairy products. The governor said manufacturing is the second-biggest industry in the state, and he's hoping the new agreement will help grow it even more.

Mexico has already approved the agreement, which will go into effect once Canada approves the deal.