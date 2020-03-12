LIVE AT 10AM -- Gov. Ricketts press conference on COVID-19 response

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts will be joined by other state officials today for a press conference about school closures due to coronavirus concerns and how the Nebraska business community will face the pandemic.

Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts at the podium during a press conference following the release of two women from the National Quarantine Unit on the UNMC campus in Omaha. (Courtesy of UNMC/Nebraska Medicine)

The event is at 10 a.m. in the Governor's Hearing Room at the Nebraska State Capitol.

Officials from Omaha and Lincoln schools will discuss ongoing plans concerning classes being canceled.

Ricketts will be joined by Nebraska Public Health Director Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska Department of Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt, Omaha metro and Lincoln school districts and representatives from the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce and Industry.