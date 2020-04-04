Gov. Ricketts issues statement after disaster assistance approved

Governor Ricketts issued a statement thanking President Trump for approving Nebraska's request for federal assistance.

The request was submitted to aid Nebraska in its COVID-19 response.

The statement reads, "Thank you to President Trump for approving Nebraska’s disaster request,” said Gov. Ricketts. “Nebraskans are coming together to win the war against the virus, and this declaration will help our state fulfilling that mission.”

“I want to remind everyone that the next several weeks will be key to slowing the spread of the virus in Nebraska. We are asking Nebraskans to further limit social interactions. Everyone should work, go home, and shop once a week.”