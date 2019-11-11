Gov. Ricketts continues trade mission to Germany

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts is leading a trade mission to Germany to promote Nebraska agricultural products and reinforce the state's connections with German companies.

Ricketts kicked off the trade mission Sunday in Berlin, where the delegation met with government officials and hosted a reception for University of Nebraska alumni, business officials and others.

The trade mission also included a new trade agreement between Chapman, Nebraska-based Preferred Popcorn and the German-based Haase Foods. Nebraska is the nation's largest popcorn producer, generating more than 353 million pounds annually.

The delegation includes representatives from the Nebraska Departments of Economic Development; Agriculture; and Environment and Energy; and the University of Nebraska, Nebraska Farm Bureau, Omaha Public Power District and other private groups.