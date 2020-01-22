Gov. Reynolds tours troubled resource center

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds got an up-close look today at a care center facing allegations of conducting human experiments on its residents.

In November the U.S. Department of Justice notified the governor of their investigation into the Glenwood Resource Center. The facility serves about 200 intellectually disabled people in its residence. The governor was joined today by the Department of Human Services director who says they are evaluating their policies and procedures as well as looking at the way they deliver their medical care.

The governor says the DOJ will have directions for the facility once they wrap up their investigation.

"In the interim, we're not waiting for that . . . we're doing our own internal and external reviews and making changes we believe that are taking the facility in the right direction . . . by bringing on the right people, in my budget or in the budget the director submitted there's money for additional staff - that's something we believe we need to do differently," said Reynolds.

In December the state fired the superintendent of the facility, citing a mounting list of disregard for policies and procedures. At this time no charges have been filed.

The department of human services has scheduled two town halls in February. One to hear from the families of the center's residences and another to open the floor up to staff.