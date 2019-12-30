Gov. Reynolds tours levees under repair as we edge closer to spring

With the heartland still lumbering down the long path to flood recovery, watchful eyes are focused down the road. Gov. Kim Reynolds toured western Iowa Monday with a focus on fixing what went wrong and guarding against what might come next.

Like everyone else who drives into Pacific Junction, the governor was greeted by the post-flood sign that states: Rise Above the Water.

That sign went up to serve as an inspiration to locals as soon as the March floodwaters allowed. On this late-December Monday, as the year of the flood drew to a close, it served as served as a reminder for the governor of what so many towns in her state are going through.

Over at the Pacific Junction fire hall, the governor met with Mayor Andy Young, a Mills County Supervisor and the county's Emergency Management Director among others. She got updates on their recovery efforts before heading out to one of the levees currently under repair.

Monday’s frigid temperatures teamed up with the remnants of Sunday’s precipitation as a reminder that the weather is always in play. There’s no time to waste in getting the levees plugged before the potential of more water this spring and to make sure nobody is caught off guard again.

The governor says she’ll continue to put pressure on the Corps of Engineers to do whatever it takes to get as many towns as possible protected by March, “and working with the Corps on communication and timely communication and making sure we're getting the communication in a timely manner, especially if an evac is needed. We just weren't timely this last time and we all know. And we need to do a better job. We met with the colonel last week and just again highlighted the concerns we had with that and how it important was the communication was there and expedited in a timely manner."

The state’s Emergency Management Director said it's not looking good this upcoming spring. She recently met with local emergency management directors to go over plans for more floodwaters to come.

The governor’s tour came shortly after the Corps of Engineers had a good look at the entire levee system and said the damage really was a worst case scenario but they're still confident they can have all the fixes made by next October.