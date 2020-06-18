Gov. Reynolds signs list of bills into law Wednesday

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed multiple bills into law Wednesday.

Some of those bills include an act relating to participation in the sobriety and drug monitoring program and an act relating to the regulation of hemp, including by providing for testing methods and the regulation of hemp products, providing penalties, making penalties applicable, and including effective date provisions.

Others include an act concerning appeal rights relating to veterans preference and an act relating to certain appeals by nonprofit organizations concerning reimbursement of the department of workforce development for the cost of unemployment benefits.

A full list and descriptions of what was signed into law are available here.