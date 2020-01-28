Gov. Reynolds picks Cedar Rapids lawyer for Iowa Supreme Court seat

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds has named an eastern Iowa attorney who lives on a hobby farm to the Iowa Supreme Court, marking the first time the court has two women serving on the seven-member court.

Dana Oxley, the only woman finalist on the list forwarded to the governor on Jan. 9, works at a Cedar Rapids law firm.

Oxley, who is 52, is the second woman on the court joining Susan Christensen who was appointed by Reynolds in 2018. She is Reynolds’ third appointment to the court and fills a vacancy left by the unexpected death on Nov. 15 of Chief Justice Mark Cady.