Gov. Reynolds works to prepare Iowa for potential coronavirus spread

Governor Kim Reynolds has ordered a partial activation of the State Emergency Operations Center in Johnston to make sure the state of Iowa is prepared in the event that a coronavirus case is identified in Iowa.

“While no positive tests of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Iowa at this time, we are proactively coordinating plans across state agencies to protect the health of Iowans and assess our operational needs so we are as prepared as possible," said Gov. Reynolds. “We will continue to work with President Trump and his Coronavirus Task Force to make sure Iowa has the resources, information, and expertise to keep our communities safe.”

The partial activation began on March 4th, according to a release and they are prepared to elevate the level of activation if necessary.