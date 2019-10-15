Gov. Reynolds introduces new committee to reform criminal behavior

Governor Kim Reynolds announced the formation of a FOCUS committee that will strive to reform criminal behavior in the community.

“Iowans recognize the power of redemption and second chances, which is why I have made criminal justice reform a key priority for my administration,” said Gov. Reynolds. “Today’s announcement builds on our efforts to reduce recidivism by eliminating barriers to successful re-entry. I appreciate the partnership with NAACP and look forward to bringing a diverse, talented group of stakeholders together to take our criminal justice reform to the next level.”

This group will work closely with Reynolds and according to a release, offer ideas on ways to reduce recidivism through successful offender reentry and improve upon an unbiased criminal justice system.

These efforts will build on Reynold’s reform strategy and offer second chances such as restoring felon’s right to vote after they serve their sentences.

