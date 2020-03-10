Gov. Reynolds: Iowa officials keeping close watch on coronavirus cases

A day after a case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Pottawattamie County, Gov. Kim Reynolds said Tuesday the state is monitoring the situation closely.

Reynolds gave an update Tuesday morning on the cases of coronavirus in Iowa.

In addition, 22 Iowans are currently aboard the quarantined Grand Princess cruise ship in California. There are confirmed cases of COVID-19 on the ship, but the governor said Iowa is ready to welcome some of these Iowans home.

"Eighteen of them are not showing symptoms, and they are ready to come home," Reynolds said. "They will be tested before they fly home and we will also be setting up a screening center for when they arrive."

Those 18 are not symptomatic at this time, the governor said, so DPH is working with other agencies to get them screened and on their way home.

DPH will also be setting up a screening center for when they arrive, Reynolds said.

"The 18 live in various communites around Iowa, and additional travel will be coordinated so that they can be quarantined at home," Reynolds said.

The remaining Iowans were not planning to return the state at this time, she said.

On Monday, Reynolds declared a state of emergency after the number of presumptive coronavirus cases in the state grew to eight.

That total was reported as five more people had tested positive for COVID-19, including the restaurant worker in Council Bluffs.

Health officials said all of the other infections were in the eastern part of the state, and had all been on a cruise in Egypt.

