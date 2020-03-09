Gov. Reynolds declares disaster proclamation as coronavirus cases reach 8

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed a Proclamation of Disaster Emergency Monday in response to Iowa’s number of presumptive coronavirus cases growing to 8.

The Proclamation of Disaster Emergency activates the disaster response and recovery aspects of the Iowa Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Response plan. According to the governor’s office, the proclamation allows the state to use personnel, equipment, and facilities needed to help prevent the spread of the disease.

According to Iowa’s State Hygienic Laboratory, 5 more cases have been detected. Four of them are in Johnson County, they are adults older than 61, and traveled on the same cruise in Egypt as Iowa’s first cases.

All are recovering at home.

The fifth new case is recovering home in Council Bluffs.

