Gothenburg police officer killed in murder/suicide

The Gothenburg Leader reports that a Gothenburg police officer has been found dead after an apparent murder-suicide on Saturday night.

Nebraska State Patrol was dispatched at approximately 9 p.m. to the home of Officer Jill McCandless. NSP found the bodies of Jill and her husband, Jeff McCandless.

According to officials, preliminary reports indicate Jeff fatally shot Jill before turning the gun on himself.

Jill had served on the Gothenburg Police Department since 2010, becoming only the third woman on the force. Police Chief Randy Olson was not available for comment.

Investigation of the incident is ongoing by the Nebraska State Patrol and Dawson County Attorney's Office.