Google to give Nebraska non-profits $1 million to help state economy

This week, non-profits all across the state are working on applications to get a part of a $1 million grant from Google.

It's the Google.org Impact Challenge Program.

Google will provide money to five non-profits, hoping it'll help Nebraska's economy.

One of the applicants is the Center for People in Need.

The non-profit is hoping to add on another cause. Helping low-income Nebraskans get ready for high-paying jobs by partnering with local tech companies who need qualified employees.

"Our overall goal is to find really well paying jobs that lift people out of poverty and provide a pathway to direct employment," Emerson said.

Emerson said they absolutely wouldn't be able to do that without the grant.

Through the grant, Google. org, the tech company's philanthropic arm, will award five non-profits $175,000. After those five are selected, then one of those five will get an extra $125,000 based on a popular vote.

Harbeke said the company chose Nebraska because Google has a data center in Council Bluffs and just broke ground on another in Papillion.

"It's all about creating economic opportunity and this is a wonderful way for us to reach not just Council Bluffs and Papillion but all across the state," Harbeke said.

Emerson, who writes the grants for the Center for People in Need, said getting this grant would be a dream come true.

"For them to want to come in and help the center for people in need make good choices, and make good things happen for the community, for the state is just phenomenal," Emerson said.

Google has held this competition several times in recent years in other states, and in the past they've gotten more than 100 applications. Applications are due Friday.

Nebraska nonprofit organizations can find more information on the Google.org Impact Challenge Nebraska and submit their applications by visiting g.co/nebraskachallenge. For more on 'Grow with Google' Nebraska visit g.co/grownebraska.

