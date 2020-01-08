Good neighbor fooled by impostors posing as dog owner

An On Your Side investigation revealed a bizarre incident that left a good Samaritan feeling duped. A rescued pet ended up in the wrong hands.

A purebred Shiba roaming free on New Year’s Day had Galen Donovan thinking it had to be someone’s pet.

Galen Donovan said, “Being a sweet little dog she came right up to me which kind of surprised me.”

Galen put the dog in his car and drove the neighborhood spotting a car that seemed to be searching and pulled up beside it.

Galen Donovan said, “And then I said is this your dog?”

A woman took the dog from him.

“She said it was hers she thanked me for finding it and took it into her car,” said Donovan.

But the 3-year-old named Daza that slipped out of a nearby backyard actually belongs to someone else, Amy Hagemann.

“It’s not their dog, and I don’t know what’s happened to her you know if they’re trying to sell her,” said Hagemann.

Daza’s real owners meet Galen who saw their neighborhood post and realized he gave their pet to impostors.

“What makes me mad is I mean they tricked me I thought I was trying to do a good deed,” said Donovan.

Instead suspected thieves took Daza.

It’s been days since the theft of their beloved pet but the couple continues to search through the neighborhood. What they’re looking for now is security cameras or maybe ring videos that might help them identify suspects.

Neighbor’s video captured the car that Galen followed and waved to stop. He handed the dog over to a couple in a dark late-model Subaru Outback.

From posters to social media, Daza’s real owners are focused on finding her not placing blame.

“We’re not made at you. Galen said, it was devastating to realize what had happened but at the same time I knew I had to reach out to you guys and let you know,” said the couple.

A good Samaritan fooled by charlatans who drove off with someone else's pet.

The dog owners who filed a theft report have also been checking the Humane Society. The 14-pound Shiba didn’t have her collar on but she has an identifying chip.

