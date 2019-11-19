Good-luck coin travels through 7 veterans keeping them safe, creating tradition

Sending loved ones off to fight for our freedoms can put a strain on many, 6 News has found one unique way for families to cope.

War stories flow as much as the beer at the American Legion in Millard.

Tuesday, one daughter waits eagerly for her father's homecoming. It was Dave Schoenagle's 6th deployment.

"It really was an honor to carry on a tradition that's so long-standing," said Schoenagle.

The Air Force officer had a mission that's even more personal.

Teresa Burk's longtime partner Pat Peterson served in Vietnam. While he was there the U.S. Marine found a Vietnamese coin with the year he graduated in Omaha, 1966. He came home in one piece, so he continued to carry it with him for good luck.

Years later his friends were being deployed, so he decided to share the good-luck coin.

Pat Peterson shared the coin privately for a long time, a soldier here, a Marine there.

Cody Rauch was the sixth person, he spent some time in Iraq and Afghanistan. He returned the coin to Pat in 2017.

Pat died the following year.

"He shared every possible emotion every time the coin came home, it was pride," Burks said.

Burk's decided to keep the tradition alive. She gave it to Schoenagle, the seventh person to carry the coin.

"It was an honor to carry this coin for you. Carry on Pat's tradition. It pains me a bit to hand it back and I didn't lose it," said Schoenagle.

The coin is now around Burk's neck, but she has an eighth person in mind.

Pat Peterson's family continues to grow and his family says it was never just about the coin, he loved helping veterans.