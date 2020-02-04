Goo Goo Dolls coming to Pinewood Bowl Theater

Four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have announced a summer 2020 headlining tour, which features a stop at Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl Theater.

The Goo Goo Dolls will stop in Lincoln on August 1.

General public tickets for almost all dates go on sale this Friday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time.

2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*

July 23 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater

July 26 - Portland, OR - Oregon Zoo Amphitheater+

July 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

July 29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre^

July 31 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park

August 1 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater

August 3 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre

August 5 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center

August 6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Amphitheater At White River State Park

August 7 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

August 9 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

August 10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 12 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

August 13 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap+

August 15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 16 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

August 18 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion

August 19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

August 21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

August 22 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann

August 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center

August 25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

August 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place

August 28 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 29 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

August 30 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park

September 1 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

September 2 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

September 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre