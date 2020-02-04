Goo Goo Dolls coming to Pinewood Bowl Theater

Four-time GRAMMY-nominated rock band Goo Goo Dolls have announced a summer 2020 headlining tour, which features a stop at Lincoln's Pinewood Bowl Theater.
The Goo Goo Dolls will stop in Lincoln on August 1.
General public tickets for almost all dates go on sale this Friday, February 7th at 10:00 a.m. local time.
2020 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR DATES*
July 23 - Boise, ID - Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater
July 26 - Portland, OR - Oregon Zoo Amphitheater+
July 28 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
July 29 - Morrison, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre^
July 31 - Maryland Heights, MO - Saint Louis Music Park
August 1 - Lincoln, NE - Pinewood Bowl Theater
August 3 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Theatre
August 5 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center
August 6 - Indianapolis, IN - The Amphitheater At White River State Park
August 7 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
August 9 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
August 10 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August 12 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
August 13 - Vienna, VA - Wolf Trap+
August 15 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
August 16 - Syracuse, NY - St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview
August 18 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion
August 19 - Gilford, NH - Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion
August 21 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
August 22 - Philadelphia, PA - TD Pavilion at the Mann
August 23 - Saratoga Springs, NY - Saratoga Performing Arts Center
August 25 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
August 26 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily’s Place
August 28 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
August 29 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
August 30 - Atlanta, GA - Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park
September 1 - Houston, TX - Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
September 2 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
September 5 - Los Angeles, CA - The Greek Theatre