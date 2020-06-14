Golfer hits two hole in ones in the same week

Some people go their entire lives never achieving or witnessing a hole in one in the game of golf.

Brianna Paulsen of Omaha celebrates after hitting a hole in one at Kirkman's Lakeview Golf Course in Humboldt on Sunday, 6/7/20.

Brianna Paulsen did it twice in the same week.

"You could see right away it went in and it was 'I cannot believe this happened again,'” Paulsen said.

She did it at two different golf courses, but both were on the fifth holes and both were on par three holes.

Making it even more interesting, she did it with two Chick-Fil-A balls. Both came from the same sleeve of balls she got from her father.

“[It was]Kind of fun. [I was] Just super,super lucky twice,” Paulsen said.

Paulsen, a speech pathologist in the Elkhorn Public Schools system, said because of the 12,500 to 1 odds of hitting a hole in one, she bought a lottery ticket after hitting the second one.

She hopes her luck continues.