Going up: Iowa State Fair admission ticket prices

It will cost you more to attend the Iowa State Fair this year.

The fair announced Wednesday that gate prices for adults will rise to $14 from $12 last year, and tickets for children ages 6 to 11 will increase to $8 from $6. Advance purchase prices are going up a dollar: to $9 for adults and $5 for children ages 6 to 11. Children 5 and under still will get in free.

There will be ticket discounts on some days for certain groups, including Older Iowans Day on Aug. 19. The fair runs Aug. 13-23 this year.