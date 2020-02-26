Globe braces for long battle against coronavirus as cases spread

(AP) - Crews are scrubbing everything from money to buses and quarantines are in effect in places from a beachfront resort in the Atlantic to an uninhabited island in the Pacific as the fight against the new virus continues.

Workers wearing protective suits spray disinfectant as a precaution against the coronavirus at a bus garage in Seoul, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020. The number of new virus infections in South Korea jumped again Wednesday and the U.S. military reported its first case among its soldiers based in the Asian country, with his case and many others connected to a southeastern city with an illness cluster. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

Worries over the economic fallout from the disease are multiplying.

Amid fears of mass gatherings where germs could easily spread, some are even questioning the fate of the Olympics, due to open in Tokyo in five months.

A growing list of countries have cases of the virus, which has sickened about 81,000 people around the globe.

Scientists can’t tell yet just how deadly the new virus really is.

Deepening the mystery, the fatality rate differs even from one part of China to another. In the outbreak’s epicenter in Wuhan, the World Health Organization put the death rate at 2% to 4%. But it’s less than 1% in the rest of China.

One reason is that other parts of China had time to prepare while Wuhan’s health care system was quickly overwhelmed.

Experts caution that as other countries struggle to contain clusters of cases, they may have a similar learning curve.

US, South Korea militaries face new enemy in viral outbreak

The U.S. and South Korean militaries, used to being on guard for threats from North Korea, face a new and formidable enemy that could hurt battle readiness: a virus spreading around the world that has infected more than 1,200 people in South Korea.

As the new coronavirus has begun to sweep through South Korea, soldiers stationed in close quarters on bases throughout the country are at particular risk. Already 20 South Korean soldiers and one American have tested positive.

In response the allies are taking aggressive measures to guard against a viral outbreak and are even considering curtailing a key joint military exercise, something experts say is inevitable because if the virus were to spread through the ranks it could significantly weaken their ability fight if necessary.

On Wednesday, the U.S. confirmed its first case among American soldiers based in the Asian country. A U.S. military statement said the 23-year-old man is in self quarantine at his off-base residence.

The statement says the soldier was originally based in Camp Caroll in a town near the southeastern city of Daegu where the government has been mobilizing public health tools to contain the virus.

South Korea said 216 of the 284 new cases were confirmed in Daegu and surrounding areas. The country has the biggest outbreak outside mainland China.

About 28,500 U.S. troops are stationed in South Korea as deterrence against potential aggression from North Korea.

Caution, cancellations mark Ash Wednesday in time of virus

The Vatican is going ahead with plans for Pope Francis to celebrate the Ash Wednesday ritual that kicks off the Catholic Church’s Lenten season despite concerns about the new coronavirus.

At the Vatican, Francis held his general audience as usual in St. Peter’s Square and sent his prayers to victims of the virus and the medical personnel treating them.

A handful of the thousands of people gathered wore face masks to protect against the virus.

But elsewhere in Italy Masses were canceled over fears of contagion and other Catholic countries took precautions.

In the Philippines — Asia’s only majority Roman Catholic country — priests sprinkled ashes on the heads of the faithful to avoid physical contact.

Tokyo Olympics organizers, government take offensive on virus threat

Tokyo Olympic organizers and the Japanese government have gone on the offensive following a senior IOC member saying the 2020 Games were being threatened by the spread of a viral outbreak.

Former International Olympic Committee vice president Dick Pound said their fate would probably be decided in the next three months.

Tokyo organizing committee CEO Toshiro Muto abruptly called a news conference to address comments. Muto says “our basic thoughts are that we will go ahead with the Olympic and Paralympic Games as scheduled.”

Iran raises its death toll to 19 amid 139 coronavirus cases

Iranian state television says 19 people have been killed by the new coronavirus amid 139 confirmed cases in the country so far.

The announcement on Wednesday by a state TV anchor came as Health Ministry spokesman Kianoush Jahanpour urged Iranians to avoid “nonessential travel,” particularly to the hard-hit provinces of the country such as Gilan and Qom.

Iran’s president meanwhile says that Tehran has no immediate plans to quarantine cities over the new coronavirus rapidly spreading across the country, even as the Islamic Republic suffers the highest death toll outside of China.

2nd virus death in France, 1 new infection linked to Italy

A 60-year-old Frenchman has died of the new virus in a Paris hospital, the second virus-related death in France since it emerged in China last year. The head of France’s national health service made the announcement but did not say where the man contracted the virus.

The man was among three new cases of the virus announced in France on Wednesday. One of the others was a man who had made repeated trips to the Italian region of Lombardy.

France is stepping up restrictions on people who have traveled from Italy after a new outbreak of the virus there.

German with virus in grave condition; Austria probes death

Authorities in western Germany said Wednesday that a man who contracted COVID-19 is in critical condition. Officials in neighboring Austria sealed off an apartment complex where a female tourist from Italy with a possible infection died overnight.

The health ministry of North Rhine-Westphalia state said the man was first hospitalized Monday with serious pneumonia in the town of Erkelenz near the Dutch border. He was then diagnosed with the new virus and isolated in an intensive care unit.

The man was transported to Duesseldorf’s University Hospital overnight Wednesday. His wife was also isolated on suspicion of contracting the virus after showing symptoms.

A German news agency reported that the man was in his 40s and had a pre-existing condition.

Tokyo organizers, IOC going ahead as planned with Olympics

A spokesman for the Japanese government says the International Olympic Committee is going ahead as planned with the Tokyo Olympics.

The comments from spokesman Yoshihide Suga follow the assertion by former IOC vice-president Dick Pound that the Olympics are facing a three-month window to decide the fate of the Games. The Olympics are set to open on July 24.

Pound told the Associated Press that the fast-spreading virus from China could cancel the Olympics. Suga says Pound’s opinion doesn’t reflect the official view of the IOC, which has repeatedly said there are not plans to cancel or postpone the Olympics.

Global shares slide on fears virus’ spread may be unstoppable

Global shares are falling on growing fears the virus’ spread may be unstoppable, posing a big threat to the global economy.

Benchmarks in France, Germany and Britain are falling in early Wednesday trading. Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 declined 0.8% to finish at 22,426.19. Other indexes in Asia, except for Malaysia, finished lower.

U.S. shares may recoup recent losses with Dow futures and S&P 500 futures rising. The worst-case scenario for investors - where the virus spreads and cripples supply chains and the global economy - hasn’t changed, but some analysts feel the probability of its happening has risen.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 has lost 7.6% in the last four days since hitting a record high last Wednesday. That’s the benchmark index’s worst such stretch since the end of 2018.

The latest wave of selling came as more companies, including United Airlines, warned the outbreak will hurt their finances, and more cases were reported in Europe.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.