Global ban on Freon is affecting Nebraskans

If your thermostat is telling you that your old AC unit isn't keeping up with the summer heat, it might be because of the refrigerant it uses.

Many air conditioning unites ten years and older user R-22 freon. A refrigerant that coming up in just a few short months, you might not be able to get any more.

"Back in the '80s the EPA mandated refrigerant moving forward needed to be more environmentally friendly," general manager of Air Comfort Chris Landgrebe said.

He's talking about the Montreal Protocol. A worldwide ban that, as of January 1st, 2020, will no longer allow the refrigerant R-22 to be manufactured or imported.

It was banned because the chlorine it contains depletes the planet's ozone.

"It can do quite a bit of harm to our environment," Landgrebe said.

Dee Kohl is a homeowner in Fremont who had her AC unit replaced Tuesday because it was leaking the refrigerant.

"I was totally aware that could I add Freon, probably. But my technician said we probably need to switch you over," Kohl said.

It would have been cheaper for Kohl to replace the freon. But because freon can't be manufactured or imported after the first f the year, it will drive up the price of whatever is left on the shelves.

R-22 already costs around $150 a pound compared to the $100 of more modern refrigerants. Because of this, Kohl wanted to plan for the long term.

"This is it, I'll bite the bullet and get it done," Kohl said.

She's getting ahead of the price hike that could affect many people across Nebraska. Landgrebe said Air Comfort is working on and replacing outdated AC united every week.

The good news is if your older unit isn't leaking and it's keeping your home a comfortable temperature you don't need to replace it now, but there is a good chance an updated AC unit is a home improvement many will have to budget for rather than just plan on repairs.