Global Leadership Group holds prayer for Juneteenth

On this Juneteenth, a diverse group met at one of the metro's Salvation Army locations to pray.

It was put on by The Global Leadership Group who says this is what the country needs to heal.

"I want to give you some context that we are in as a nation. We are birthing something. We've got to be willing to bear down. We've got to be willing to push when it hurts. We've got to be willing to have conversations that are hard. We've got to be willing to address ourselves,” said LaVonya Goodwin, with the Global Leadership Group.

Speaker after speaker took to the stand at this Salvation Army. Each praying for something different, all centered around the state of the nation and of the world when it comes to black lives.

"We begin with calling on the name of the lord for our guidance and direction. And then after we pray for guidance and direction, prayer requires us to get up and do something,” said Reverend Johnie Moore.

Preston Love Jr., one of the day's speakers says it's important to not only honor the history of Juneteenth but the context around it. He reflected not only on how far we have come, but how much more is needed.

"With all of that, here we are in 2020 hurting about racism. Hurting about rights, hurting about voting, all over again,” said Love.

Prayers were made for restoration, for families, and for the black lives lost.

"For George Floyd. Let it be a turning point for our nation. We ask you, Father, for the keys of justice,” said Goodwin.

Prayers for justice, for reform, and ultimately prayers for change.