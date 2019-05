Glenwood utilities are building Hesco barriers around their water treatment plant after the Army Corps of engineers started the project.

"We need to keep the [flood] water out of the treatment plant," Glenwood utility superintendent Dave Malcom said.

The Heartland Flood reached the water treatment plant last time and sent Glenwood into a weeks-long boil water order.

They're trying to work ahead to keep that from happening for a second time.