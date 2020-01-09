Glenwood priest victim of text scam

A Glenwood priest found himself at the center of a text message scam, his good name being used for bad intentions.

Some parishioners of Holy Rosary received the text message asking for gift cards. The number is unknown, and not from Father Dan Siepker.

"I found out when I first came into the office this morning. My secretary said a few people had call the office already and then I had one parishioner call me, around noon and tell me about it," said Father Siepker.

Siepker believes whoever is behind the text message believes they could get more money by impersonating a priest.

"It's disheartening you know because first off, they are probably thinking if they use a priest name I'm more likely to get a response," said Siepker.

The message tread is jumbled and doesn't really make sense. The most legible message says, "Hope you're good? I need to get gift cards for a friend of mine ba."

This is the second time Father Siepker has been scammed. Just six months ago parishioners were getting text asking for game cards. Police investigated but weren't able to find who was behind it.

Father Siepker wants people to know if they receive a message like this, to ignore it and tell the authorities.

"Anytime someone is asking for money be very cautious...it's most likely a scam," said Siepker.