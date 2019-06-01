Glenwood hosts benefit to support flood victims

Glenwood hosted several benefits to support people affected by two rounds of flooding.

The Loess Hill Harley-Davidson hosted their block party on Saturday. Harry Kanouff lived in Pacific Junction and was in attendance today.

"My house is back underwater right now, it's not much but it's there." Said Kanouff.

He and dozens of other Harley lovers enjoyed live music and the support of one another.

"It's quite the culture really, it's a whole different breed. The loyalty and the effort they put out, it's just a great group to be around." Leoss Hill general manager Dan Rowland.

Harley riders are a community that have a reputation for being tough, but Rowland said this second blow has been hard to digest.

"We were actually all down about it earlier in the week when we found out, even me, I'm a positive guy and it kind of takes a blow." Rowland said.

But he said with teamwork they will rebuild.

"They believe and they see the future and they say we're going to get knocked down but we're going to stand back up." Rowland said.