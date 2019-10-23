Glenwood Schools sees a decline in numbers after flood

New numbers show that numbers are down in an area impacted by the flood. Glenwood Schools says this year, there will be nearly 100 fewer students in the halls.

Glenwood superintendents Devin Embray has seen enrollment numbers drop before, in 2011, during the floods.

“We had another flood event, we lost 154 students that year,” said Embray.

The decline in number impacts next year.

“This year’s count is what our next year’s funding will be based on ....the total bottom line is we are down 83, so that is about $550,000 moving into next year funding for our budget,” said Embray.

That would mean less money for programs at the school but Embray says more students have moved into the district and they have been resourceful with their $28 million budget.

“Our district has been frugal over the years so we have been able to stay fairly financial sound in terms of where our numbers are," said Embray.

In terms of funding in Iowa, a lot of money is tied up in silos, so they can only spend it on certain things.

“The general fund is where you lose that money,” said Embray. “Sometimes we have money in other funds but they aren’t available to use for staff or salaries.”

For now, the district is holding out hope and giving it time.

