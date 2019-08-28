Glenwood Community Schools suffers a bus driver shortage

Glenwood Community Schools is experiencing a bus driver shortage, causing them to consider canceling activities where the drivers are needed.

Superintendent Devin Embray says they’ve seen shortages before, but not like this.

“Right now we’re able to make things happen by the skin of his teeth,” said Embray.

According to Embray, they lost some drivers due to retirement and health issues.

A letter was sent out to parents to get the word out.

Parents like Erica Palmer, want people to step up and to drive these buses.

“I really want them to be able to go on field trips,” said Palmer.

According to the district, the shortage may cause them to prioritize activities that need drivers, like putting 7th to 12th-grade varsity sports first.

“I can understand it, it kind of sucks for my kids, I just hope nobody has to make many sacrifices,” said Palmer.

Dan McComb says he’s been driving buses for seven years and hopes that the new technology like GPS IPads, will recruit more drivers.

“We might pick up three drivers and lose four, so we really got one, it still affects our school,” said McComb.

The district says it will pay the costs associated with getting the license.

