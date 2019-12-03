Giving Tuesday event hangs clothes on trees for those in need

For two weeks pieces of clothing will hang from trees and bushes in Turner Park, no one’s laundry exploded, it’s all for a good cause.

The clothing is part of the Secret Kindness Agents Giving Tuesday event. They have made it their mission to make sure others have what they need to stay warm this winter.

People are welcome to pick up the items left on the trees and bushes and after the event is over, the leftover clothing will be taken to shelters.

Cookie, Patty, and Sue showed up to Turner Park with their cars full of boxes and bags of clothing.

“We filled the purses with hygiene and pretty stuff for girls,” said Cookie.

All of this hanging in trees waiting to be taken by someone who needs it.

This crew has been participating for the last six years. Usually, they hang everything at the Gene Leahy Mall, but with that under construction, they moved it to Midtown.

“Every year we seem to add something, it goes from scarves and hats to coats and gloves and shoes and now purses,” said Patty.

Each piece of clothing is tagged with a note, “I am not lost! If you are out in the cold, please take this to keep warm!”

An act of kindness that goes beyond giving Tuesday.

