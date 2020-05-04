"Giving Tuesday" could make big impacts for local museums

Tuesday is Giving Tuesday. It's celebrated around the world as a chance for communities to support non-profits, and museums.

The coronavirus shutdown has hit some of our own museums particularly hard. One of them is the Joslyn Castle.

Sidney Gnann is the Executive Director at the Joslyn Castle. Normally, he'd be touring crowds through the halls and around the grounds, but that's something the castle hasn't seen in nearly two months.

"For us, it's really lonely. We love sharing the castle with people," he said.

They were in a good financial spot leading up to the shutdown, making almost 45% of their budget for the year.

"With no programming going on that's all dried up," he said.

They're not alone. Hallways at the Durham Museum remain empty as well.

"It's tough. We're doing the best we can," said Jessica Brummer, Director of Communications at The Durham Museum.

The Durham is still doing daily virtual field trips amongst other online events, but most of those are free.

"We rely on those daily admissions and the tour revenue, and we have taken a very large hit as most businesses have," she said.

Tuesday is a chance for the community to help them by donating on "Giving Tuesday." Brummer says donations big or small will have huge impacts moving forward.

"Something as simple as a ten-dollar gift would be the same as someone paying admission to come to visit the museum," she said.

And while both museums are planning to reopen, their challenges are unique. The Joslyn Castle, for instance, faces issues when sanitizing the very old woodwork. So donations would be put towards finding ways to safely work around that.

"To support us on Giving Tuesday, it would give us the opportunity to invest that money in making better connections with our audience, even if they're virtual," said Gnann.

No dates have been set on when they will reopen just yet. Both museums offer memberships and say that is a great way to help support them through this closure.