UPDATE: 10-year-old girl hit in Papillion crosswalk has died

Papillion Police and school district officials confirmed Thursday evening that the 10-year-old girl struck in a crosswalk Tuesday has died.

Thursday's press release from Papillion Police states that according to witnesses, Abby Whitford, a fifth-grader at Trumble Park Elementary, was crossing Washington Street in a crosswalk with her brother near Second Street when a northbound vehicle struck her.

The 19-year-old driver remained at the scene, the report states.

"On behalf of the Papillion Police Department and the City of Papillion, our heartfelt condolences go out to Abigail's family and friends. This accident has certainly weighed heavily on the Papillion community," Police Chief Scott Lyons said in the release.

The South Metro Crash Response Team is still investigating the incident, and police will release more information about the investigation as it becomes available, the release states.

The Papillion-La Vista school district issued the following statement to parents, excerpted below:

"It is with much sadness we are sharing with you that Abby Whitford, a 5th grade Trumble Park student, died earlier this morning. As many of you know, Abby was hit by a car in downtown Papillion late Tuesday afternoon... Our thoughts are with Abby’s family during this tragic time.

"We wanted you to have the information tonight so you could tell your child in your own way if you would like. To assist you, we have attached a copy of a tip sheet on helping your child with grief. Tomorrow morning at school, we will have crisis counselors available for any student who may be struggling. Teachers will share this information in the morning with all kids. Our goal throughout the day will be to keep the routine as normal as possible.

"As you know this is a very difficult time for the Whitford family. We will do anything we can to support them as they begin to move forward. We are also here to support you and your family as your child may have questions. If you need anything, feel free to call us. Please keep the Whitford family in your thoughts."