Girl Scouts adding 48 new badges

Officials with the Girl Scouts are encouraging young ladies to “rule the world,” with new badges they can earn.

The CEO, Sylvia Acevedo, is a former Girl Scout and a former rocket scientist, which is why she choose the U.S. Space & Rocket Center to announce more than 40 new badges that involve science, technology, engineering and math.

She says the goal is not only for the girls to have a bright future, but also a good-paying job.

“We are focused to make sure girls have the skills, so they’re not just users of technology, but the creators, the inventors, and designers of technology,” said Acevedo.

More than 100 Girl Scouts and their parents came out to the U.S. Space & Rocket Center to hear from Sylvia Acevedo and her vision for the program.

They’re excited about the new badges they can earn.

“Well I want to be a mechanical engineer, so hearing that there’s STEM badges now for younger girls to get girls excited about STEM is really exciting to me,” said Ashlyn Krupp.

“I’m really excited because if you learn something new, it can really benefit your future,” said Audrey Coleman.

For a lot of people, the Girls Scouts will forever be known for their cookies, but the CEO says having 48 more badges members can earn will put them on a new path.

“Cybersecurity, data analytics, coding, design thinking, mechanical engineering,” said Acevedo.

Sylvia says almost every female astronaut started out as a Girl Scout and she hopes that trend continues with these new programs.

