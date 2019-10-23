2 arrested after 12-year-old girl beaten with baseball bats outside Texas school

Two women in Texas are charged with injury to a child after a 12-year-old girl was beaten with what appeared to be baseball bats in retaliation for an argument with a classmate, according to an arrest warrant affidavit.

Chonda Edmond, 44, and Kyhirah Clemons, 32, were arrested Saturday in connection with the June incident. They remained jailed Tuesday on bonds of $100,000 each, KWTX reports.

Officers who responded to the June 12 report of a disturbance at Killeen High School in Killeen, Texas, found the 12-year-old girl lying on the ground.

The victim told officers that she had argued with a classmate at Killeen Middle School earlier in the day. When the classmate’s mother, identified in the affidavit as Edmond, arrived to pick up her child, she was involved in an altercation with the 12-year-old.

Later, the victim says she went to the high school to be with friends. Edmond and another woman, who claimed to be the classmate’s aunt, confronted her.

The girl’s classmate and a man were with the two women, the affidavit says.

The victim told officers “that both adult females had objects that looked like baseball bats and began to strike her with the objects.” She said she was hit in the head and lost consciousness but awoke “to find that she was still being struck while on the ground."

The girl was later shown a photo lineup and positively identified Clemons and Edmond as the people who struck her.

Edmond told officers that Clemons “is a close friend that she refers to as a sister and is her only family member that lives locally,” according to the affidavit.

An officer reviewed surveillance video that “depicts parts of the reported events. The surveillance video shows four individuals arriving at Killeen High School in an SUV and approaching [the victim] with club-like objects in their hands.”

The officer also said he reviewed cell phone video of the earlier fight between the victim and Edmond at Killeen Middle School.

Copyright 2019 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.