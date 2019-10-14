Girl, 10, dies after being flung from N.J. festival ride

Police are investigating after a 10-year-old girl was killed when she was ejected from a spinning amusement ride and sustained serious injuries.

The 10-year-old victim was thrown from a ride called “Xtreme,” which spins passengers in a horizontal circle, Saturday evening at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival in Rosenhayn, N.J. (Source: Alex Cohen/CNN)

The victim, who has not been identified, was thrown from a ride called “Xtreme” Saturday evening at the Deerfield Township Harvest Festival in Rosenhayn, N.J. The ride spins passengers in a horizontal circle.

Police say the 10-year-old sustained serious injuries. She was airlifted to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The cause and circumstances of the girl’s death are still under investigation.

Skelly’s Amusements, the company that operates rides at the festival, voluntarily shut down the attractions Sunday.

“Even though we have been given permission to operate the other rides by the state, we don’t have it in our heart,” said the company on Facebook.

The company also said it is fully cooperating in the police investigation.

