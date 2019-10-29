Giles road from 168th to 192nd streets to close until May 2020

Sarpy County is preparing phase-two on the paving project on Giles Road from 168th Street to 192nd Street.

Phase-one will begin on November 1. Giles Road will be closed from 168th to 180th streets for replacement of sewer infrastructure, box culverts, and paving, a release states.

According to the release, following phase-one, construction will begin further west between 180th and 192 streets.

Weather permitting the closure will last until May 2020, according to the release.

Sarpy County asks travelers to use the marked detours.

