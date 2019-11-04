Giles Road from 168th to 192nd closed for pavement project until May 2020

Sarpy County has begun phase one of a two-part paving project on Giles Road from 168th to 192nd streets, closing that section of the road until completion.

According to a release the road will undergo a replacement of storm and sanitary sewer infrastructure, box culverts, and paving.

Tuesday, according to the Sarpy County Communications Manager, crews will start the replacement of the sewer infrastructures and box culverts from 168th to 180th streets.

The addition of several housing developments near the gravel road has caused the road to not be in the best condition, according to the county.

Phase one of the project will run from 168th to 180th streets but only 168th to 174th streets will be paved. Phase two will take care of 180th to 192nd streets and the paving portion there runs from 188th to 182nd streets, according to the county.

The section of Giles Road not being paved is due to a rerouting project that county officials are planning in the next few years. Those exact plans haven’t been released yet.

Weather permitting, the road will be reopened by May 2020.

