Ghost or optical illusion? Spooky photo captured above restaurant

Bertha's Mussels is famous for its food and drinks and now for its paranormal residents.

What do you see in this photo? Is it a ghost hanging out of the window at Bertha's Mussels or an optical illusion? (Source: Baltimore Ghost Tours)

Recently during a ghost tour at the restaurant, someone snapped a photo that appears to show a ghost hanging out of a third-floor window.

People say the photo resembles a little girl with her hand stretched out, and that observation coincides with a ghost story from there.

"And people have seen the same little girl skipping in the other room," said Melissa Rowell, who leads the ghost tours that start at Bertha's.

The third-floor area was sealed off when the photo was taken, and no one was up there that night.

Laura Norris owns Bertha's and said she's felt the ghost's presence when working upstairs. She even asked for safe passage.

"And I stammered, 'I'm not going to hurt you. I'm just going home, bye-bye,'" Norris said.

Tony Norris is her husband and co-owner, and ghost stories about the restaurant aren't a surprise to him either.

"My friend Bob, he saw ghosts constantly when he worked by himself, upstairs," Tony Norris said.

