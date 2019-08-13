Georgia man accused of opening fire on brother’s car after argument over food

Police are looking for a Georgia man who allegedly fired at least five rounds at his own brother as he drove away after the two got into an argument about wasting food.

Jordan Hall allegedly fired five shots at his older brother as the man drove away. Police are searching for the suspect. (Source: WGCL/CNN)

According to investigators, Jordan Hall fired multiple rounds Sunday at his older brother Jalen Hall. In footage of the alleged crime, family members can be heard screaming after hearing the gunshots.

The brothers’ father, who did not want to be identified, says the whole family is still upset by the incident that nearly cost a life. But thankfully, none of the five shots fired hit Jalen Hall.

“I couldn’t believe it,” the father said. "I was trying to get them to realize they’re brothers, and we all family at the end of the day. That’s what important to me is family. I couldn’t believe it, not to that extent, where you want to shoot your brother.”

The father says the shots came after a dispute about food. Jalen Hall had been telling Jordan Hall he shouldn’t waste food, leading to an argument between the brothers.

Jordan Hall then walked out of the house, and his brother drove away shortly after, which is when the suspect allegedly opened fire.

A stray bullet went through a neighbor’s window, leaving residents in the area on edge.

"I didn't know it was an actual shooting until I came outside. It gets scary,” one neighbor said.

Police are still looking for Jordan Hall and consider him to be armed and dangerous.

"It’d be so much safer for you to turn yourself in. I would feel safer. We still love you. I just need you to turn yourself in,” the man’s father said.

Police describe the suspect as 6 feet 1 inch tall with brown eyes and weighing roughly 160 pounds. He was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts.

