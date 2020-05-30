George Floyd protest in Omaha: governor responds, mayor plans news conference

Hundreds of protesters gathered at 72nd and Dodge Streets Friday night in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, as similar protests were underway across the country.

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts issued a statement condemning Floyd's death and said he was appalled and angry. He also condemned the destruction of property in both Lincoln and Omaha.

Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert will hold a press conference today at 1 p.m. It will be broadcast live on both television and 6 News' Facebook page.

The protest began peacefully but later turned violent as law enforcement urged people to disperse. About 18 people were arrested in Omaha during the protests.

Saturday morning the area of 72nd and Dodge Streets was marked with graffiti. Some businesses had broken windows.

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie also condemned Floyd's death.

In a statement issued Saturday morning, Reynolds said “The unsettling and criminal act of violence that robbed George Floyd of his rights and his life was unconscionable and must be met with swift justice. As Iowans, it is right for us to react in different ways, from sadness to outrage. But it is never right to react with violence."

Cownie commented on protests in Des Moines and said "This was a difficult and challenging night for the City of Des Moines. What began as a peaceful rally for many escalated into needless violence on our streets. Fortunately, no one suffered serious injuries, however, as we’ve seen in the light of day there was damage to nearby businesses, cars and property."

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.