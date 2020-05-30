George Floyd protest in Omaha: Crowds gathering again at 72nd & Dodge as police staging nearby

Hours after local officials called for any further protests of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis to remain peaceful, the Target store at 72nd and Dodge streets on Saturday was boarding up windows broken out during last night's protest as a small crowd began to gather along the sidewalks at the intersection. [WATCH]

Crowds again gathered to line the intersection at 72nd and Dodge streets in Omaha to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis earlier in the week. (Ashly Richardson / WOWT)

Across the parking lot a few minutes later, a small crowd had begun lining the sidewalks along the corner, carrying signs, holding banners, and waving American flags.

Outside the store, Omaha Police were gathered, some in protective gear. Around 4:15 p.m., Nebraska State Patrol troopers were there, too, putting on similar equipment.

By 4:45 p.m., a much larger crowd had started to gather, and cars driving through and past the intersection were honking at protestors, who cheered in response.

Barriers were already in place along Dodge Street extending east and west of 72nd Street.

—

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.