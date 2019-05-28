Search continues for missing Genoa volunteer firefighter

First responders in Genoa are searching for one of their own. Brett Swantek, a volunteer firefighter, was reported missing on Saturday.

The search started at the "Diversion Canal South Head Gates", that’s where the Loup River water is sent into the canal. Genoa Volunteer Fire Department believes that Swantek is within 500 feet of the gates.

The water rescue team is 90% positive rain or shine that Swantek will surface Monday night or Tuesday morning.

First responders are asked to meet at the Genoa Fire Hall at 5 a.m. to head out.