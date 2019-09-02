Gene mutation points towards chance of various cancers

The US Preventative Service Task Force issued guidelines in August that said doctors should assess a patients risk for BRCA2. A gene mutation that puts people at higher risk for cancers.

The gene is more commonly associated with women because of the high risk in breast and ovarian cancer,

Mother Barbra Palumbo and her daughter Maggie Kotlarz both tested positive for the mutation and decided to have a preventative mastectomy and have their breasts removed.

"it's not if you're going to get cancer, it's when," Palumbo said.

Maggie also decided to have a hysterectomy.

"You want to live, you don't want cancers in other places," Palumbo said.

The BRCA2 gene isn't only tied to breast cancer, it's also linked to eye, skin and pancreas cancers.

Nebraska Medicine said the gene is often tied to women because of the cancers it's more commonly associated with, but in fact, it can accept anyone.

It's passed down through generations from parent to child, and sense both their diagnosis, they've taken extra measures to watch for cancers.

"Pancreatic cancer is notorious that when it is diagnosed it's already spread and survival is very poor. The air of the surveillance is to try and detect that lesion early so that it is curative," Doctor Shailender Sing with Nebraska Medicine said.

For the rest of their lives, they will get yearly MRI's to look for any signs of cancer, and Maggies two young children will have to one day decided if they want to be tested.