Gavins Point Dam releases reduced as flood threat rises

With the flooding threat bearing down on the metro again the U.S. Army Corpy of Engineers plans to pull back on the amount of water flowing out of Gavins Point Dam.

According to a news release Friday the plan called from reducing the flow by 5,000 cubic feet per second on Saturday and cutting back an additional 5,000 cfs on Sunday.

The release stated, Current models suggest lowering releases from Gavins Point Dam may lower the peak flood stage forecast on the Missouri River between Sioux City, Iowa and Omaha, Nebraska.

According to John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division, “We are reducing releases from Gavins Point Dam to try to reduce the chances of flood water reaching Interstate 29 north of Omaha.”

The pullback on releases from the dam will last three days tops. After the brief reduction to 60,000 cfs, releases from Gavins Point will then be incrementally increased by 5,000 cfs a day going up to 80,000 cfs.

The pressue on the waterways has been aggravated by a heavy amount of rainfall to the north of the metro. South Dakota has been taking a major hit over the past week battling floodwaters that have swamped some towns.

Remus said, “We have already seen four times the normal precipitation for September over the entire upper Missouri River basin.”

According to the National Weather Service, rainfall during the first two weeks of September has brought between 200% and 600% of normal rainfall amounts over the entire Missouri River Basin. The NWS has issued several river flood alerts and warnings.