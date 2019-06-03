Gator goes for Monday morning stroll in SC neighborhood

The residents of one Myrtle Beach neighborhood had quite the unexpected visitor roaming their streets Monday morning.

An alligator was seen roaming the streets of the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club Monday morning.

Viewer George Shaw and his son, Sebastian, captured videos of a large alligator going for a leisurely stroll through the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club.

At one point, the gator walked right into a resident’s yard. No one was present to yell “Get off my lawn,” Clint Eastwood-style.

This isn’t the first time the community has played host to an alligator.

Less than two weeks ago, a huge gator showed up on the back patio of one woman’s home in the Myrtle Beach Golf and Yacht Club.

It’s not known if Monday’s visitor was the same gator.

