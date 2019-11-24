Gasoline prices fall 3 cents in two weeks

CAMARILLO, Calif. -- The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline has dipped 3 cents per gallon to $2.66 over the past two weeks.
Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey says Sunday retail gas prices may continue to drop a few more pennies in late November as gasoline demand decreases when the work commute is interrupted by the holiday season, combined with seasonally inclement weather.
By The Numbers...
- The average U.S. price of mid-grade gasoline is $2.96 per gallon and premium is $3.20
- The highest average price in the nation for regular-grade gas is $3.89 per gallon in San Francisco
- The lowest average is $2.10 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana
- The average price of diesel is $3.07, down a fraction of a penny