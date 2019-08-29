Gas odor takes over strip mall, business owners worried about safety

Business owners in a strip mall in Southwest Omaha have growing concerns over a gas odor coming from the neighboring restaurant.

Mary Ann McQuire is a stylist at a salon in the mall, she says they have to keep their doors open to draw out the smell.

“Customers came in this morning and they could smell it from the parking lot,” said McQuire.

Anita Walsh, a nail tech at the salon, is worried about their safety.

“We’ve been dealing with this for a long time. Yes the exposure to gas and the potential for an explosion,” said Walsh.

MUD checked out the air in the salon Thursday morning and reported that it was not dangerous.

According to MUD, they have responded to three calls on the smell of the restaurant this year and it is caused by a kitchen pilot light going out while the valve stayed on.

The restaurant co-owner Eadi Kanchila says they’re doing what they can.

“We just want to be a good neighbor. We’re taking all the measures and we’re working on it. It seems to not be a big issue more of a small inconvenience,” said Kanchila.

The salon owner tells 6 News that she has contacted the landlord and texted the owner of the restaurant eight times in three months about the smell, but other business owners say the smell goes back to when a different restaurant was in its place.

