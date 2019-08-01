Gas leak prompts evacuations in Council Bluffs neighborhood

A broken gas line in a basement prompted the evacuation of approximately 10 neighboring homes in Council Bluffs Thursday morning.

Authorities were alerted shortly after 7:30 of the gas leak in the 900 block of Filmore Avenue.

Police and fire crews responded to the scene in addition to crews from MidAmerican Energy and Black Hills Energy. Electricity was shut off to the property as crews worked to mitigate the leak.

Evacuees were given the all-clear to return to their homes before 10 a.m.