Gas leak prompts evacuations in Council Bluffs

Authorities in Council Bluffs are on the scene of a possible natural gas leak near 21st Street and Avenue B.

Some evacuations are in progress.

A Council Bluffs Police tweet characterized the incident as "a large gas leak in the area of 21st and Avenue B." The tweet further stated, "a large area of homes around the leak are being evacuated."

Council Bluffs Police Sgt. Matt Brinkman said, "We were able to get everybody out safely."

He said the gas leak was the result of someone digging in the area. A line was broken and Black Hills Energy is on scene to secure area.

Sgt. Brinkman said officials are not concerned with the current levels of gas in the air. He said the evacuations were done as a precaution.

A nearby church is offering shelter to some of the evacuees while the issue is being resolved.