Garth Brooks Drive-In Broadcast Concert coming to Lincoln

Garth Brooks Drive-In Broadcast Concert is coming to Lincoln next Saturday.

Garth Brooks is holding a broadcast concert that will plat at hundreds of theaters across the U.S. and Canada, including at the Lancaster County Event Center.

The event will take place on June 27 at 9:15 p.m. and tickets must be purchased.

Tickets will be on sale Friday, June 19th at 11am CT at Ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks. Tickets are General Admission & Limited Availability. They cost $100 and each ticket will admit one passenger car/truck with up to 6 passengers. The event will take place rain/shine & will begin at dusk.

Kendra Ronnau, President of Lancaster County Agricultural Society said, “We are excited to open up the fairgrounds after being closed for three months with this unique, fun family-friendly event that our expert staff, that runs the largest county fair in Nebraska, knows how to make special. Thanks for coming out to support your operationally unsubsidized fairgrounds!”

Spots are first-come, first-serve.

Multiple food trucks will be on hand, including Hog Wild Pit Bar-B-Q, Chick-fil-A, La Paloma Mexican Restaurante, Maui Wowi Hawaiian Coffees & Smoothies, and Nebraska’s Best Kettle Corn so far.